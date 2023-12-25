22,971 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE JCI opened at $56.74 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

