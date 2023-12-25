2,751 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

CAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.36. 2,833,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.27. The stock has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

