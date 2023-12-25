34,679 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 433.0% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock remained flat at $20.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

