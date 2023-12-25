36,185 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $121,017.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $121,017.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $403,900.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

