386,654 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 386,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.36. 9,577,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,977,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Argus started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

