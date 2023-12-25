46,009 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CF Industries by 99.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,146. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

