49,700 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Purchased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,859,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE SN traded up 0.13 on Monday, reaching 50.64. 352,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 45.64. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 52.90.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Articles

