520 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $510.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,461. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $511.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

