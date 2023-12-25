5,756 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,236,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,908,000 after acquiring an additional 131,951 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $148.52. 522,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.