647 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 325,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,090. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

