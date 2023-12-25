6,729 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,144. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $98.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

