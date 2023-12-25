7,627 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Acquired by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.74. 880,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

