7,689 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 46.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $228,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $323,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $70.16. 2,226,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,111. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

