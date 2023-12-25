92,500 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,237,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TD SYNNEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.58. 277,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.