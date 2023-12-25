Acerinox, S.A. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Acerinox Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS ANIOY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil, slabs, billets, and plates.

