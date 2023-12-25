Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Position Trimmed by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 78,936 shares during the period.

Shares of AGOX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 132,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,200. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

