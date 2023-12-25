Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,738 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $598.75. 1,660,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

