Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $598.75. 1,660,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.03. The company has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

