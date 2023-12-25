Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AAP opened at $61.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.