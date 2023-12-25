Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,840 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $61.25. 1,174,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,912. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.