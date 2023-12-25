Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Midwest Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

AMD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.60. 35,396,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,715,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83. The company has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

