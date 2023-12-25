Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 611 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.85 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

