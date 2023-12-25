Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.56 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

