Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 94,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,436.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 481,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,552,000 after buying an additional 468,098 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $139.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

