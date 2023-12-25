Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 3.0% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.72% of Global X MLP ETF worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $44.30 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

