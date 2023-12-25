Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 3.7% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.52 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

