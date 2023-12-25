Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

