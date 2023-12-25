Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

