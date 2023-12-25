Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 1,168 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

