Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

NYSE C opened at $50.86 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

