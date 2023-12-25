Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 173.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

