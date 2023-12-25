Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $122.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

