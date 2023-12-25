Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 531 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.