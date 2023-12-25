Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 931 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $98.75 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

