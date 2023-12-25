Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Takes $3.96 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000. Entergy accounts for about 1.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Entergy by 16,815.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Entergy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

