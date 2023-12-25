Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,588,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,891,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.12. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.