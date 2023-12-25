Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

