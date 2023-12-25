AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:AADR)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1632 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AADR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.88. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADR. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

