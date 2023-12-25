AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) to Issue Dividend of $0.58

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5758 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DWAW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

