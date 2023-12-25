AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DWUS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $40.13.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.