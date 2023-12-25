AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Plans Dividend of $0.72

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7241 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. 47,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,460. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 284.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 209,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 34,086 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

