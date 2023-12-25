Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

