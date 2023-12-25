Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.98.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air Industries Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.