Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AKAM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.84.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.