Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 25,363 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.71 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

