Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 910 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,059,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KOF opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.18. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $64.97 and a one year high of $99.34.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $1.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

