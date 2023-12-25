Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,375 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.42. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $215.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

