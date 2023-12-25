Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,266 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 532,741 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $150.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $175.94.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

