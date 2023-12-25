Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after buying an additional 1,251,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

