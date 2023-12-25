Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,494 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after buying an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $22,568,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $3,536,000.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $353.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

