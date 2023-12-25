Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.4 %

Huntsman stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.52%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.